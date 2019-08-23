Collie talks about Malvern Mercantile

Stephanie Collie visited the Malvern Rotary Club on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 to talk about Malvern Mercantile, the new business coming to 315 Main Street in Malvern.

Collie said the building will house her existing florist business A Pocket Full Of Posies, and will have a bakery, a bistro, gifts, apparel and will have an events center in the back for up to 100 people.

Read full story in Friday's August 23, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.