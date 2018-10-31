Collins sentenced to life for murder

Teresa Howell, Prosecuting Attorney for the Seventh Judicial District of Arkansas, announced on Friday, October 26, 2018 a Hot Spring County jury consisting of seven women and five men convicted Malvern resident Jesse Quincy Collins of Murder in the First Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (two counts), and Commission of a Felony in the Presence of a Child. The charges stemmed from a shooting on Louisiana Street the night of April 16, 2017.

The jury returned the verdict after a three day trial. The State’s case was presented by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Shirron and Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell. The evidence offered at trial showed Collins and his wife were entertaining guests at their home when Collins became angry with one of the adult male guests and the two men had a physical altercation in the yard. Collins then went into his home, retrieved a rifle, walked outside, and shot the victim four times as he stood next to his fiance and one of their children. Two of the bullet wounds to the victim were contact shots into his chest. Collins then turned the rifle to the fiance and fired toward her head. The female victim, with her toddler standing next to

her, ducked and the bullet passed through her hair. When Collins stopped shooting, neighbors quickly loaded the male victim into a private vehicle by which he was rushed to the hospital.

The victim’s death was pronounced soon after arrival at the hospital.

Law enforcement officers were quickly dispatched to the scene, where they found Collins had locked himself inside his home. After several failed attempts to persuade Collins to come out, officers from the Malvern Police Department made forced entry into the home to arrest Collins.

Howell stated “The quick response by the Malvern Police Department to the crime scene, the meticulous collection of evidence, and the thorough investigation by officers of the department made for a solid case for the jury to consider. The officers of the Malvern Police Department are to be commended for their fine work on this case.”

The Honorable Eddy Easley presided over the jury trial and he followed the recommendation of the jury and sentenced Collins to Life in the Arkansas Department of Correction for Murder in the First Degree; Life in the Arkansas Department of Correction for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree; Fifteen (15) years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for Aggravated Assault, Fifteen (15) years for each of the two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony; Ten (I 0) years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for Commission of a Felony in the Presence of a Child; and a $25,000.00 fine. The prison sentences will all run consecutively. Judge Easley also granted the State’s request for an extended post-conviction no contact order for the life of Collins to prevent him from having any contact with the victims, either in person, through another person, or through correspondence.

The State of Arkansas is grateful to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence presented at trial and its examination of Collins’ lengthy criminal history. The jury’s maximum sentence recommendations to Judge Easley sent a clear message that senseless and deadly violence will not be tolerated in Hot Spring County. At the close of the jury trial, Jesse Quincy Collins was taken into custody by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department for transportation to prison.