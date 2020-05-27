Construction ‘on schedule’ for high school project

The construction at Malvern High School remains on schedule according to Jace Roberts, Malvern School District chief of staff. The remodeling of the new Malvern High School is under the direction of Hill and Cox Commercial and Industrial Construction Corporation.

The school district has trusted Hill and Cox Construction to head the entire renovation project for the new Malvern High School.

"We're making steady progress on the project." Roberts said. "Finishing touches are being made for classrooms and we hope to start moving things in the classrooms sometime in June."

Majority of the painting is complete and everything has been cleared out of the satellite campus, Roberts mentioned.

While there is still more work to be completed in the hallways, cafeteria, library and auditorium, the process of competition remains on schedule in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

"There is still more work to be done in the auditorium, and out front — but still on schedule," Roberts said.

The new Malvern High School will include enhanced venues similar to what the previous high school already had for its existence.

The construction of the library and hallway area for classrooms, cafeteria, and auditorium is included in the construction for the new Malvern High School. The main entrance of the high school will be expanded from 4,000 to 5,000 square feet once completed.

Since January, workers have been painting the walls in some of the classrooms. Other improvements to the construction process include—completing the installation of sheetrock, ceiling, floor, light switches, securing the parking lot and bus lane area, and the installation work for the exterior and interior structures for the high school.

There will also be a drive through at the main entrance in the parking lot at the new high school.

Roberts said the enhancements at Claude Mann Stadium are progressing well with a new press box built on top of the home stands. The old press box that stood two stories on the home stands at Claude Mann Stadium has been torn down—it was 40 years old.

The new press box will be a single story structure built at the same location of the old press box at the home side of the stands. It is longer and larger than the previous press box, he said.

"Right now we're putting up new bleachers for the visitor's side and the press box is scheduled to be done mid-August," he said.

More projects are expected to be completed on the Malvern High School campus as well as landscaping, fencing and painting.

Renovations for the Bill Hunt Fieldhouse have been completed and are connected to the Leopard Center. Since the artificial style of grass or turf was installed inside the Bill Hunt Fieldhouse, it has benefited several Malvern athletic programs and extracurricular activities and clubs for usage.