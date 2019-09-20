Construction on Interstate 30 in Saline County  Requires Temporary Frontage Road Lane Closures

Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires temporary lane closures on the I-30 frontage roads, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, construction crews will begin work the week of September 22 on the South Street Bridge over I-30, which will require temporary lane closures for several months on the adjacent frontage roads east and west of the bridge.

Frontage Road (northside of I-30): The inside lane will be closed, reducing westbound traffic to one lane.

Frontage Road (southside of I-30): The westbound lane will be closed. Westbound traffic will be detoured around the closure by using Leander Street and West South Street. The eastbound lane will remain open, providing access to the eastbound on-ramp to I-30.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, barricades, signage, and flagging operations. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.