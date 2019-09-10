Construction on Interstate 30 in Saline County requires permanent road closure

SALINE COUNT – Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires a permanent road closure to begin constructing a new configuration at South Street and Sevier Street, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, West Sevier Street on the south side of I-30 will be closed to thru traffic at its connection with the frontage road and I-30 eastbound on-ramp on Wednesday, September 11. Construction will change this street from a thru road to a cul-de-sac.

Message boards, barricades, signage, and flaggers will be used to notify the public at Rasburry Street and the frontage road that the West Sevier Street connection is closed. Access will be maintained for local businesses as well as the West South Street connections to the eastbound frontage road.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.