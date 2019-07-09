Council rejects Main Street Police Station

On Monday, July 8, 2019 the Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting at the City Hall Courtroom. City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the meeting to order at approximately 6:30 p.m. Council member Mary Fraction gave the invocation for prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance with roll call for the Council.

On the agenda were several items of business to be discussed, the final item of discussion pertained to the purchase of buildings on main street for a new Malvern Police Station facility.

Mayor Weldon opened with asking for a motion to be made allowing property to be purchased on Main Street for the Malvern Police Station. Following a motion and discussion from the Council, a vote [4-3] from the seven Council members present failed to secure property on Main Street for the police station.

As a result, the motion and second failed to secure property on Main Street with no decision of an alternate location.

More about other items of business discussed during the Monday, July 8, 2019 Malvern City Council meeting to be reported later this week in the Malvern Daily Record.