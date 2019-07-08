Council reviews street plan

City of Malvern Assistant Street Superintendent Jacob Wright made a presentation to the Malvern City Council on Monday, July 1, 2019 during the Council’s agenda meeting.

Wright explained to the Council street plans of Phase 1 pertaining the conditions of streets, type of work—mill and fill, distance in feet and drainage cost, estimated almost $3 million. Phase 2 of street plan was part of the presentation for type of work and distance in feet of streets, but drainage cost not included. It was requested by the Council for Mayor Weldon to look into or find out the specific rules of borrowing money to fix streets. Also, Kathleen Cole addressed to the Council about a community clean-up opportunity for progress in Malvern. She informed the Council about contacting and selecting one person in their Ward to be the leader of the community clean-up project. The leader should contact Marva Jasper before July 19, 2019 and Jasper will give the leaders more information about the project. To show appreciation, all Wards will come together after the clean-ups and celebrate with a cookout at the park on a later date.