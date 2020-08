The Malvern City Council will have its regular monthly finance/agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight

live streamed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The public can join the agenda meeting via teleconference by going to the online link at https://bit.ly/2BtcxbG

The public can find the online link for the meeting by going to the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov or Facebook page.