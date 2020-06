The Malvern City Council will have a special meeting Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. at the 4-H Building located near the Malvern City Park, according to Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon.

Masks need to be worn and social distancing will be followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will not be live stream on the city's Youtube channel, but it is open to the public to attend.