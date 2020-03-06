Council talks alcohol petition

The Malvern City Council held its monthly agenda meeting at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom Monday. The council voted to include two items on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting including a discussion of a petition involving alcohol sales in Hot Spring County.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom.

Items to be featured on the agenda include:

•A discussion about a bid for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement project. The bids range from a low of $5,525,000 to $5,798,000. Kajacs Contractors, Inc. of Little Rock was the low bidder for the project.

•A resolution supporting a petition for a ballot question concerning liquor sales in Hot Spring County. Paul Helberg, spokesperson with the Committee for Progress for Hot Spring County, addressed the council about doing a resolution to support the petition for ballot question concerning liquor sales in Hot Spring County.

The Malvern City Council meets every first and second Monday of each month at Malvern City Hall.