Country music duo Dairy Daughters sing at Racing on the Ridge this weekend

A chance meeting at a Nashville restaurant of two young ladies raised on dairy farms and country music led to pure gold, some say.

The Dairy Daughters will start the entertainment on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 by performing live at Racing On The Ridge, LLC at 8 p.m. Racing On The Ridge will be held at Whiskey Ridge Ranch located 26338 Highway 84, Malvern (Social Hill). The festivities begin Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m. with a trail ride for horseback riders only.

Shelby Dressel and Megan Gertken formed the Nashville-based country duo, the Dairy Daughters after their chance meeting.

Dressel grew up in Avon, Fla. She was one of the Top 40 finalist from season 9 of American Idol.

Gertken is from Albany, Minn.

Dressel is the lead singer of the duo and plays guitar. Gertken plays the fiddle and sings harmony.

Prior to making her journey to Nashville, Gertken worked on her family’s 61-cow dairy. Her chores ranged from milking cows and feeding silage to driving the tractor or operating the Bobcat. In 2007 when Gertken was 17-years old, the family sold their cattle herd. Five years later, Gertken’s family went back into the dairy business, but this time with dairy goats. The family now milks 200 goats.

Dressel’s family began their dairy business in Miami, Fla. by opening a dairy bar where they served homemade ice cream, shakes and malts. In 1958 the family moved their dairy business to central Florida. In 2000, her family sold the 1,200 acre, 1,000 cattle dairy farm.

The duo didn’t just have daily farming in common they also have music. Gertken began playing the piano at the age of 6. She fell in love with the fiddle after watching a violin recital with her sister. She and her sister soon learned to play the fiddle.

Dressel said she’s been singing all her life and did her first solo in front of a crowd at age 8. And also could be seen singing in her father’s band. She decided to pursue her musical passion when she participated in an FFA convention talent contest and was awarded first place.

The duo has been writing music for seven years, they became known as the Dairy Daughters two years ago. Dressel and Gertken decided on the name Dairy Daughters because they wanted to incorporate their background. Not only has living on a dairy farm influenced their name but it has inspired much of their writing.

A popular song of the Dairy Daughters is titled Farmers Day Off.

Admission to the Racing On The Ridge is $10 Thursday, $20 per day on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. A full pass may be purchased for $70. Children 7 to 12 1/2 are half price and children under 6 are free with paying adult.

Other nightly concerts will be Mustang Sally & The Blame and Mike Johnson & Southern Express.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, May 17

3 - 6 p.m. Trail ride (horseback only)

6 p.m. Food vendors open

7 - 9 p.m. Events in arena

9 - 10 p.m. Arena Karaoke

Friday, May 18

6 - 9 a.m. Breakfast in the Red Barn

9 a.m. - noon Trail ride (horseback only)

3 - 6 p.m. Trail ride (horseback only)

6 - 8 p.m. Mule Showdeo

8 - 11 p.m. Music

Saturday, May 19

6 - 9 a.m. Breakfast in the Red Barn

9 - 11 a.m. Trail ride (wagons too)

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. Parade of wagons

12 - 1 p.m. Preshow

1 - 4 p.m. Chuckwagon races

5 - 8 p.m. Ranch rodeo

8 - 11 p.m. Music

Sunday, May 20

6 - 9 a.m. Breakfast in the Red Barn

9 - 11 a.m. Trail ride

12 - 1 p.m. Preshow

1 - 4 p.m. Chuckwagon races