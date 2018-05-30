Country music star Justin Moore set to rock flw Cup in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — Country sensation Justin Moore will captivate the crowd with a free concert on the weigh-in stage at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs on Sunday, August 12, beginning at 4 p.m. before the world’s premier bass anglers weigh their final-day limits at the 2018 Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Forrest Wood Cup – professional bass fishing’s world championship. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend the free concert which is presented by Realtree and KSSN 96. Moore will be performing songs from his latest album, Kinda Don’t Care, to fishing fans in Arkansas as well as live-streamed to fans around the globe at FLWFishing.com.

The title to country radio hitmaker Moore's fourth studio album may suggest he doesn't give a damn, but when it comes to the music, nothing could be further from the truth. On Kinda Don't Care (The Valory Music Co.), the Arkansas singer, outdoorsman and family man reaffirms his commitment to recording honest, entertaining country songs. Sure, they may be unapologetic at times, but that's Moore, an artist who refuses to ever project anything he's not.

"The title refers to how uptight our society has become. It's in a place right now where we are consumed with being politically correct. Sometimes you just have to worry about being correct and telling it like it is,” said Moore. Which is what he’s always done with his impressive string of hits, from his five Number One singles, including "Small Town USA” and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," to the gold-certified singles "Bait a Hook” and "Backwoods.”

“As one of our sport’s most celebrated events, the FLW Cup deserves one of music’s most exciting acts, and Justin Moore certainly fits that mold,” said Kelly Oettinger, FLW Vice President of Marketing. “We have a storied history of some of the top country artists in the world performing here and by continuing to provide our fans with first-class entertainment, along with the first-class bass fishing that our anglers will experience on Lake Ouachita, we are confident that fans will have the experience of a lifetime this August.”

Moore relishes being onstage, where, even in the glare of the spotlight, he's able to connect with fans and show them he's just like them.

"One of the things I hear most often after shows is, 'Man, you're so normal.’ I guess people have this idea that, if you have any small amount of fame or success, you're supposed to be some kind of freak show or superhero. But I'm the same guy I was before I signed a record deal. When I look in the mirror," he said, “I still see Justin.”

The FLW Forrest Wood Cup, the world-championship of bass fishing, returns to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas, August 10-12 with a $300,000 top prize on the line as well as the title of world’s best bass angler. This year’s championship tournament will feature 56 of the best anglers from across four FLW tournament circuits and is being hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

