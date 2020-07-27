County judge elaborates on recent road and bridge projects in HSC

As a chief executive officer for the county government, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton has taken command to secure road conditions in the county.

Recently, Thornton has been busy with county crews coordinating the proper systems of machinery and equipment to enhance road conditions for the safety of residents in Hot Spring County.

With several projects being fulfilled for improvements of roads and bridges throughout the county, Thornton authorized a variety of sites that have been fixed and worked on. All bridges are checked by the state highway department and they inspect every bridge in the entire state of Arkansas. Read more in Saturdays July 25 MDR newspaper edition.