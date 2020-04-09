County official makes disinfectant for employees

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 has spread across the nation, it has affected several stores' ability to provide enough disinfectant supplies for the public. To stay healthy and help prevent the spread of the disease, Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette decided to make her own hand sanitizer in her office at the courthouse.

During this time of crisis, Boyette wanted to make sure her office has disinfectant materials for the safety and health of employees to follow guidelines procedures of protection ordered by Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson.

She used a step-by-step online hand sanitizer recipe provided by healthline.com.

Boyette said this site was helpful to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. The key to making an effective, germ-busting hand sanitizer is to stick to a 2:1 proportion of alcohol to aloe vera. This keeps the alcohol content around 60 percent. This is the minimum amount needed to kill most germs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She thought this site was useful to provide specific instructions to make your own hand sanitizer.

The following is a hand sanitizer recipe Boyette used for directions to make her own disinfectant hand sanitizer to use for her office and at home.

Materials needed include—3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent,) 1/4 cup of aloe vera gel to help keep hands smooth and to counteract the harshness of alcohol and 10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender oil. Lemon juice can also be used instead of essential oil.

Directions to make sanitizer:

•Pour all ingredients into a bowl, ideally one with a pouring spout like a glass measuring container.

•Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel.

•Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use, and label it “hand sanitizer.”

Healthline.com also explains other ways to make hand sanitizer for small or larger batches of hand sanitizer. The site also provides safety guidelines of protection when making the homemade hand sanitizer to prevent this risk of injury.

Along with making hand sanitizer, Boyette made masks using bandanas for her employees to protect their faces. She used cotton fabric and ponytail holders for the bandana to fit around their faces. She also has an essential oil diffuser to disperse essential oils into the air to be inhaled and easily absorbed by the body. Most essential oils emit a pleasant scent into the air when distributed via diffuser, also purifying the air—killing bacteria and fungus, she said.

To have these types of disinfectant materials in place, Boyette feels her office is secure to protect employees, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to maintain the proper safety procedures of protection for everyone's health.