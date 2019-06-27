County receives $94,500 restoration grant

Hot Spring County was one of 25 recipients that received the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP), a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage (DAH), 2020 County Courthouse Grant during an awards presentation on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the DAH headquarters in Little Rock.

Hot Spring County received $94,500 for cleaning and masonry work on the county’s courthouse.

This year, $1,531,520 in grant funding was given to 25 recipients.

To be considered for the County Courthouse Grant a structure must be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or eligible for listing, either individually or as a contributing resource in a historic district.