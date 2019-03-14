Courthouse Christmas Decorations fundraiser set for April 5

A committee of Glorie Thornton, Chief Deputy Hot Spring County Treasurer; Tony Jenkins, Malvern Insurance; Dede Riggan, City of Malvern; City of Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon, and Sheri Oden, Juvenile Probation Officer met on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Coffee Records in Malvern to discuss the upcoming Courthouse Christmas Decorations fundraiser.

The committee discussed ideas for decorations at the Hot Spring County Courthouse and volunteers needed to help decorate.

“As a committee we are willing to start the process, but we cannot do it by ourselves,” said Thornton.

Because the county is unable to spend funds for this purpose a fundraiser to help raise funds to acquire lighting and other decorations is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Courthouse Pavilion. Dorey’s will be catering the event. Tickets are $11, which includes four pieces of fish or chicken (mixed will also be available), fries, slaw, hushpuppies and drink. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Hot Spring County Treasurer’s office (courthouse), City of Malvern Mayor’s office or from Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (501) 627-4547, (501) 815-2383, or (501) 732-0408.