Courthouse Christmas Decorations fundraiser set for April 5

A group gathered Tuesday, March 12, 2019 to form a committee to discuss the upcoming Courthouse Christmas Decorations fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019 at the courthouse pavilion. Pictured from left to right is Dede Riggan, City of Malvern; City of Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon; Sheri Oden, Juvenile Probation Officer; Glorie Thornton, Chief Deputy Hot Spring County Treasurer, and Tony Jenkins, Malvern Insurance.
Gretchen Ritchey
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Malvern, AR

A committee of Glorie Thornton, Chief Deputy Hot Spring County Treasurer; Tony Jenkins, Malvern Insurance; Dede Riggan, City of Malvern; City of Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon, and Sheri Oden, Juvenile Probation Officer met on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Coffee Records in Malvern to discuss the upcoming Courthouse Christmas Decorations fundraiser.
The committee discussed ideas for decorations at the Hot Spring County Courthouse and volunteers needed to help decorate.
“As a committee we are willing to start the process, but we cannot do it by ourselves,” said Thornton.
Because the county is unable to spend funds for this purpose a fundraiser to help raise funds to acquire lighting and other decorations is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Courthouse Pavilion. Dorey’s will be catering the event. Tickets are $11, which includes four pieces of fish or chicken (mixed will also be available), fries, slaw, hushpuppies and drink. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Hot Spring County Treasurer’s office (courthouse), City of Malvern Mayor’s office or from Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (501) 627-4547, (501) 815-2383, or (501) 732-0408.

