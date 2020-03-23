COVID-19 cases up to 168

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of 9:43 a.m. today, there are 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

There have been six negative tests in Hot Spring County, but still no positive cases in the county.

Across the state, 959 people have been tested for the virus.

During a recent update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is expecting the number of cases to peak in about six to eight week.

Hutchinson said projections show 1,000 people will be hospitalized with the virus at the peak.

Hutchinson is scheduled to provide another update at 2:30 p.m. today.