COVID-19 cases in HSC reach 26, more than 500 test negative

Across the state, there are 4,012 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Twenty-six of those cases were reported in Hot Spring County, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 17 people in Hot Spring County have recovered from the virus.

More than 69,000 Arkansans have been tested for the virus with 64,996 people receiving negative results.

In Hot Spring County, 533 people received negative results when tested for COVID-19.

There have been 91 deaths as a result of coronavirus, but none of those deaths were reported in Hot Spring County, according to the ADH.