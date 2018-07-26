Crabtree family searching for answers

The family and friends of Peggy Sue Crabtree, 58, who has been missing since July 3, are reaching out to anyone with any information that may lead them to their friend, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Crabtree was last seen walking away from her home in the Highway 84 area on Erwin Road, during the early morning hours of July 3. Since then there have been many sightings and tips, yet none proved to be Crabtree. On Sunday, July 22, during the candlelight vigil for her at Malvern City Park, Darci Woodall, Crabtree’s daughter, stated that it had been nine days since any new tips were reported, “We just need tips to tell us where to look,” said Woodall.

According to Tonya Johnson, the days since her disappearance have been difficult, made worse by backlash from some local residents. “There is a person going around town and taking her posters down. She is telling others that Crabtree has been found,” said Johnson, “this is not true. We are still at a loss just as much as we were from the first day.”

Crabtree is about 5”2’, with green eyes and dark curly hair. According to Woodall, Crabtree has been diagnosed with COPD and is sensitive to hot temperatures.

If you have any information that may lead to the location of Peggy Sue Crabtree, please call Sergeant Chris Maher, at (501) 332-7415.