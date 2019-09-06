Cubs and Beavers converge on the Beaver Dam

The Malvern Jr. Cubs traveled to Glen Rose to take on the Jr. Beavers to open the 2019 football season on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The Cubs were able to get the win over the Beavers at Beaver Stadium 30-8. The Cubs defense came up big with three interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Cubs allowed one touchdown to the Beavers and one two-point conversion. The Cubs were able to score four touchdowns and three two-point conversions.

Next week, the Cubs will host Hot Springs at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field on Thursday, September 12 with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Beavers will be on the road at Central Arkansas Christian (CAC) next week with kickoff at 7 p.m.

