Cubs first half spark slips late in fourth quarter to Jr. Scrappers, 31-25

The hometown Malvern Cubs ninth grade junior high hoopsters had a fast paced battle on the hardwood against an athletic Nashville Jr. Scrappers team for the featured nightcap bout of a four-game home stanza Thursday, December 12, 2019 for home basketball competition at the Leopards Center.

The Cubs maintained the early first half spark for a 14-10 lead at the break and a slim one-point edge after third quarter to Nashville, 21-20. Read more from this story in Saturday's December 14, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.