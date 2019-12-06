Cutter Morning Star and Centerpoint to match up in Battle at the Cove finals

The Cutter Morning Star Eagles and the Centerpoint Knights will compete for the title of Battle at the Cove Champions on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. in Magnet Cove.

The Eagles soared their way into the finals after beating the Fountain Lake Cobras, 53-37, on Thursday, December 5. The Knights fought hard with host team the Magnet Cove Panthers on Thursday and got the win, 47-40, to advance to the finals.