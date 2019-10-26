Dahlke’s, Sandage’s high scoring leads Warriors to 1-0 start in season opener against Sacred Heart, 63-51

The impressive 20 plus point scoring performances of the senior duo Noah Dahlke and Nathanael Sandage propelled the Ouachita Warriors to a double-digit victory against Sacred Heart 63-51 on the road Tuesday, October 22, 2019 for senior high boys basketball action in Morrilton.

Dahlke dropped 23 points and Sandage led scoring with 24 points for double-figures in the Warriors season opener to tip off the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Read more in Friday's October 25, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.