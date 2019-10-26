Dahlke’s, Sandage’s high scoring leads Warriors to 1-0 start in season opener against Sacred Heart, 63-51

By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Malvern, AR

The impressive 20 plus point scoring performances of the senior duo Noah Dahlke and Nathanael Sandage propelled the Ouachita Warriors to a double-digit victory against Sacred Heart 63-51 on the road Tuesday, October 22, 2019 for senior high boys basketball action in Morrilton.
Dahlke dropped 23 points and Sandage led scoring with 24 points for double-figures in the Warriors season opener to tip off the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Read more in Friday's October 25, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow