DAV delivers ice cream to veterans

DAV Chapter 5 members participating in the August 7 ice cream distribution event are from left to right Gene Rasure, Kevin Tuohy, and Rick Martin. For more information about the DAV’s program visit the website at https://spikehsv8.wixsite.com/dav5.
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), James L. Whitby Chapter 5 Hot Springs, is committed to serving hospitalized comrades at the Eugene J. Towbin Veterans Healthcare Center in North Little Rock.
Twice a month members distribute ice cream to fellow Veterans and hospital staff caring for veterans. This month the DAV Chapter 5 wishes to thank Kilwins of Hot Springs for their generous donation of cups and cones to the program.

