DAV delivers ice cream to veterans
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), James L. Whitby Chapter 5 Hot Springs, is committed to serving hospitalized comrades at the Eugene J. Towbin Veterans Healthcare Center in North Little Rock.
Twice a month members distribute ice cream to fellow Veterans and hospital staff caring for veterans. This month the DAV Chapter 5 wishes to thank Kilwins of Hot Springs for their generous donation of cups and cones to the program.
