David Alpe honored Friday

The Malvern Leopards have dropped to 0-3 on the season after losing to the Lakeside Rams 35-7.

Before the game, the Malvern School District named the football field after longtime Head Football Coach and Athletic Director David Alpe. Alpe was the head football coach and athletic director at Malvern from 1966 to 2002. He was also honored with a plaque from state senator Alan Clarke and with a plaque from Malvern Superintendent Brian Golden.

The Leopards played host to the Rams who now go 1-2 on the season.

The game started with the Rams winning the coin toss and deferring the ball to the second half. The Leopards received the opening kickoff and started their first drive at their own 24 yard line. The Leopards got to Rams 45 yard line before punting the ball.

After a touchback, the Rams started their first drive at their own 20 yard line. The Rams moved the ball for a first down and after a flag on the Leopards, the Rams had the ball at their own 37. The Rams then drove the ball to the Leopards one yard line before going in for the touchdown. The Rams first attempt at a two point conversion was no good, but a flag on the Leopards gave them another shot. This time the two point conversion was good and the Rams led 8-0 with 2:37 left in the first.

The Leopards punted on their next and gave the ball to the Rams at the Ram’s 47 yard line. The Rams were able to move the ball to the Leopard 19 as the first quarter expired.

The Rams started the second quarter by turning the ball over on downs and the Leopards taking over at their 18 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, it was determined by the referees that Malvern senior, quarterback Parker Freer had thrown a lateral pass that wasn’t caught and was ruled a fumbled that was recovered by the Rams. The Rams took over possession at the Leopard 18. The Rams moved the ball to 5 then the three before scoring another touchdown. The Rams kicked a field goal that was made and the Rams led 15-0 with 9:04 left in the first half.

Once again the Leopards next possession ended with a punt. The Rams started their drive at their 19 yard line but were moved back to the 13 after a flag. The Leopards were then called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Ram’s next play which added another 15 yards. From their own 32 yard line the Rams moved the ball with ease and drove down to the Leopard’s one yard line. The Rams then scored a touchdown, failed the two point conversion, and took a three score lead over the Leopards with 3:07 left in the first half.

The Leopards scored their only touchdown of the game on their next drive that started with a fumble on the kickoff that was recovered by sophomore Jacobe Hart. The Leopards had the ball at their own 19 yard line. Freer threw to junior Nick Voss for 11 yards to move the ball to the Leopard 30. Freer then threw to junior Christian Warren who caught the pass at the Leopard 42 yard line but the Rams were flagged with roughing the passer that moved the ball to the Ram 43 yard line. Freer then threw to junior K. J. Burks and the Rams were called for roughing the passer again that moved the ball to the Ram’s 17 yard line. Freer then kept the ball on the quarterback keeper and rushed to the Ram 11 yard line, the three yard line to set up first and goal. From second and goal from the one yard line, Freer kept the ball and scored the touchdown. Senior Michael Cervantes made the extra point and the Leopards went down 21-7 with 21 seconds left.

The Rams tried to make score a touchdown with the clock expiring and managed to move the ball to the Leopards 34 after starting at their own 28 yard line, but the Rams had two incompletions that ended the first half.

Leading 21-7, the Rams owned the second half. The Rams scored two more touchdowns on the Leopards in the second half.

The first came from their first drive of the third quarter. The Rams received the second half kickoff and started at their own 20. The Leopards held the Rams from gaining any yards and even moved them back but on third and 12, the Leopards were flagged with roughing the passer that gave the Rams 15 yards and the first down. After that the momentum switched and the Rams scored on a 45 yard pass. The point after touchdown was good and the Rams led 28-7 with 9:29 left in the third.

The Rams second touchdown came in the fourth quarter. The Rams started the drive at their own 36 and swiftly moved the ball to the Leopard’s one yard line. The Rams then scored the touchdown made the point after and took a 35-7 lead over the Leopards with 5:42 left in the game.

The Leopards had many miscues in the second half. The Leopards fumbled a kickoff return in the third quarter that was recovered by the Rams and then fumbled on a fourth and one that was also recovered by the rams. One big play for the Leopards came in fourth quarter. Juniors Andre Luton and Daniel Luton sacked the Ram’s quarterback on third and five for a loss of 13 yards and caused the Rams to punt.

The Leopards had a total of 181 yards of offense with 89 yards rushing and 92 yards passing. Freer went 9 of 19 with 89 yards passing and sophomore Braxton Allen went 2 for 3 with 3 yards passing. Freer had 22 carries in the game for 85 yards rushing and one touchdown. Senior London Florence had 2 carries for 3 yards, senior Hunter Hogue had 3 carries for 12 yards, Burks had 1 rush for -1 yards, Andre Luton had two carries for -1 yards, and Allen had 1 rush for -9 yards. In receiving junior Dakovon Blackmon had 2 catches for 7 yards, junior Dallas Lewis had 2 catches for 34 yards, Burks had 3 catches for 20 yards, junior Christian Warren had 3 catches for 20 yards, junior Nick Voss had one catch for 10 yards, Houge had 1 catch for 1 yard, and sophomore Dante Reed had 1 catch for 2 yards.

The Rams had a total of 375 yards with 161 rushing yards and 214 passing yards. The Rams were penalized for a total of 100 yards while the Leopards were penalized for a total of 89 yards.

The Leopards will open conference play next Friday, September 21 by hosting the Bauxite Miners who are 3-0 on the season and will be coming off a bye week.