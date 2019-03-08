Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. It’s time to spring forward and move your clocks ahead one hour.

At 2 a.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 all states except Arizona and Hawaii will observe DST and will lose an hour, only to gain that hour back in the fall when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3.

Beginning Monday, sunrise and sunset will be one hour later than we are accustom to. This means there will be more daylight in the evening and less daylight in the morning.

Today the sun rose at 6:30 a.m. and will set at 6:15 p.m. However, tomorrow will be different. On Sunday, March 10, the sun is predicted to rise at 7:29 a.m. and set at 7:15 p.m. in Malvern.

In the warmer months the prediction is that the sun will rise near 6 a.m. and set near 8:30 p.m.

In 1975 the United State Department of Transportation determined that moving clocks ahead one hour could save a small amount of energy each day. The rationale behind DST has long been based on energy savings, as the demand for electricity to light homes is related to the times when people go to bed at night and rise in the morning.

Researchers have also determined that moving clocks just one hour either way can throw off a humans internal clock. A report conducted by the Massachusetts Legislature in the summer of 2016 found that people lose a significant amount of sleep in the days following DST. Disrupted sleep cycles can leave people restless and coping with anxiety.

Don’t be late — move your clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m.