Deadline extended for video contest

The Hot Spring County Complete Count Committee is sponsoring a 2020 Census Video Contest to help motivate people to respond to the 2020 census.

The contest is open to students from kindergarten to 12th grade. To enter create a short video, between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, that encourages people to respond to the 2020 Census. Then, submit the video or YouTube link to census2020hsc@gmail.com.

Monica Yarbrough with State Farm Insurance donated $500 toward the prize amounts of the video contest. The first place winner will receive $350, the second place winner will receive $200, third place will receive $100, and fourth place will receive $50. “We are so very thankful for her support,” committee members said.

The deadline to submit a video to the committee has been extended to July 1. Submissions can be sent to census2020hsc@gmail.com.