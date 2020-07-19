Delayed opening Monday at Malvern Daily Record

The Malvern Daily Record office will have a delayed opening Monday, so the office can be sanitized. Staff will be available at the office beginning at 11 a.m.

At this time in the interest of the safety of the public and our employees, the MDR is restricting public access to our building.

Staff can be reached by phone at 501-337-7523 and/ or a drop box is available at the front door

Employees can also be reached via the following email addresses:

•Editorial (mdrecord@sbcglobal.net)

•Advertising (mdradvertising@sbcglobal.net)

•Circulation (circulation@malvern-online.com)

•Classifieds (mdrclassifieds@sbcglobal.net)

Design (compmdr@sbcglobal.net)

•Business Office (ktaber@sbcglobal.net.)