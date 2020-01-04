DELIVERY UPDATE!!!

UPDATE 7 pm Saturday, January 4

Papers have been printed and are their way to Malvern. Carriers will begin making home deliveries within the next few hours. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Original post

The Friday, January 3 and the Saturday, January 4 editions of the Malvern Daily Record are delayed to due to printing problems. Delivery could be as late as Sunday. We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any concerns please call the office at 501-337-7523 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.