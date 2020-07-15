DEM talks COVID-19 in Hot Spring County

During a meeting of the Hot Spring County Quorum Court Tuesday evening, Director of Emergency Management Terry Eubanks spoke to members of the court about local COVID-19 cases.

Majority of the COVID-19 cases reported in the county are located within the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.

Eubanks said that 1,243 inmates and 38 staff members at the unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 21 active cases within the community, he said adding that if any of the ORCU employees who tested positive live in Hot Spring County, they are included in the community number.

Eubanks also said that ORCU Warden DeAngelo Earl expects the number of cases within the unit to decrease by 300 to 350 by the end of the week as many people have recovered, but have not been formally released.

Local leaders have been meeting weekly to discuss COVID-19 cases since March when there were no reported cases in Hot Spring County.

During the discussion, Eubanks said he did not have information about how many people are currently being treated for COVID-19 at Baptist Health-Hot Spring County.