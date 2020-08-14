Demolition and construction work on Highway 84 between Social Hill and Malvern requires a temporary closure

Weather permitting, crews will perform demolition and construction work as they replace a bridge. Beginning Monday, August 17 at 6 a.m., they will place a temporary closure around the bridge on Highway 84. If approaching from the north, the bridge is about two and a half miles south of the exit for Highways 84 and 171 via I-30 (Exit 97). If approaching from the south, this bridge is about three miles north of the Social Hill exit via I-30 (Exit 91). This work, and the closure, is expected to last for several weeks.