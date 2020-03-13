District court announces changes

The State of Arkansas 33rd District Court— Malvern Division issued a statement concerning court appearance dates for misdemeanor/traffic violations in Malvern, Rockport or Sheridan due to the COVID-19, coronavirus from District Judge Emily White.

"The 33rd State District Court, Hot Spring and Grant Counties, is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our staff, litigants and attorneys who visit out court over the next few days. If your are scheduled for a plea or review hearing next week, your case will be continued until April. Please call the District Clerk's Office to confirm your new date. If your matter is scheduled for trial over the next two weeks, the Court will grant motions to continue by either party. Otherwise, trials will be conducted as previously scheduled. Again, all continuance motions filed either pro se or by an attorney will be granted in an effort to avoid potential points of contact with this virus."

All questions may be directed to the district clerk's offices and their numbers are:

Rockport - (501) 332-8700

Hot Spring County- (501) 332-7604

Grant County - (870) 942-3464