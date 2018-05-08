Do you recognize these young men?

The Hot Spring County Historical Society is seeking information about the young men.

The photograph was in the possession of Thomas Hammond, who’s father attended the California #1 School on Hixon Loop.

It is believed that the photo was taken in the early 1900s and is of the Donaldson School.

If you recognize and of these young men or have knowledge of the whereabouts of the school please call the Hot Spring County Historical Society at (501) 229-1600. An answering machine is available if no one answers.