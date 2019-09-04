Donaldson, Friendship, Ouachita High Schools to hold joint class reunion

Mark your calendar – planning the fifth bi-annual multi-class reunion for Donaldson, Friendship and Ouachita High School (class of ‘51 to ‘80) is underway. This reunion will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Malvern Senior Adult Center, 1800 West Moline Street in Malvern from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The reunion is open to everyone involved during this time frame.

The reunion is free; however, donations will be accepted. Organizers are planning this reunion in advance so that they can get the word out, especially for those who live out of state or even out of country.

Local participants are asked to bring light snacks to share. Coffee, tea, water and ice will be provided. Organizers are depending on word-of-mouth to get the information out to all concerned. They are attempting to get a volunteer from each class to make personal contact with as many former students from their class as possible.

Representatives from the Hot Spring County Historical Society will be at the reunion. They want to scan any photos/historical documents you may have from Donaldson, Friendship or early years of Ouachita High School or any of the surrounding area.

If you or someone you know would like to be the point of contact for your class, you are encouraged to contact one of the event coordinators: Venette Furr Burnett at (501) 384-5550; Allen Bollen at (501) 844-1888; Bettye Fowler Kerns at (501) 663-0912; or Mary Ann Harper at (501) 467-5039.