Downtown Corporation receives grant

The Department of Arkansas Heritage presented grant funding to many groups, organizations, and cities throughout Arkansas. Check presentations were made on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the department’s headquarters in Little Rock.

The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation received a $1,000 mini grant.

The mini grant was awarded to local business owner Carolyn Freeman of Bling Diva’s Boutique of Malvern.

Freeman plans to use the funds for a storefront makeover by adding new paint to match the businesses new sign in an eye-catching purple.

Bling Diva’s Boutique is located at 227 South Main Street in Malvern.