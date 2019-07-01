Drivers can use IDriveArkansas.com for Independence Day HolidayTravel road closures

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Independence Day Holiday.

Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1 percent over last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 41 million Americans will travel by automobile between Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.

Below is a list of closures on Arkansas’ Primary Highway Network during the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to look at IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.

• I-530 in Jefferson County at Pine Bluff at mile markers 35 to 46, for 11 miles. One lane both directions closed for 24 hours

• Hwy 155 in Yell County at Dardanelle at mile markers 6 to 8 for 2 miles. All lanes closed in both directions for 24 hours

• Hwy 38 in Crittenden County at West Memphis at mile markes 0-1 for 1 mile. Outside lane closed in both directions for 24 hours

• Hwy 67 in White County at Bald Knob at mile markers 59 to 65 for 6 miles. Inside northbound lane closed for 24 hours.

• I-555 in Poinsett County at Marked Tree at mile markers 15 to 18 for 3 miles. One lane, both directions closed 24 Hours

• Hwy 23 in Franklin County at Ozark at mile markers 10 to 25 for 2 miles at a time. Northbound lane closed 24 hours.

• Hwy 70 in Crittenden County at West Memphis at mile makers 3 to 7 for 4 miles. Alternating one lane closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Hwy 49 in Phillips County at Helena at mile markers 17 to 27 for 10 miles. Varying closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• I-30 in Nevada County at Prescott at milemarkers 44 to 48 for 4 miles. One lane closed from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.