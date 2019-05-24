Drivers reminded to use IDriveArkansas.com for holiday travel information

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Memorial Day Holiday.

Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.

This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer vacation season, will see the second-highest travel volume on record since American Automobile Association (AAA) began tracking holiday travel volumes. The AAA predicts that more than 37 million Americans will travel by automobile and more than 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 23 and Monday, May 27.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. Additionally information on closures due to weather impacts is available on these maps. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.

Below is a list of closures on Arkansas’ Primary Highway Network during the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to look at IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.

Closures include:

- I-530 in Jefferson County near Pine Bluff from milemarker 35 to 46 for 11 miles. Traffic slowed to one lane both directions.

- Highway 67 in White County at Bald Knob from milemarker 9 to 10 for 1 mile. Outside Northbound lane closed.

- Highway 19 in Nevada at Prescott at milemarker 1 to 2 for 1/2 mile.