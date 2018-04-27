Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

Saturday, April 28, 2018 is National Drug Take-Back Day.

In Arkansas Drug Tak-Back Day happens twice per year.

There are more than 300 drop-off locations to dispose of drugs across the state.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Malvern Police Department will be assisting the National Drug Take-Back Day program with a drop off location in the Malvern Walmart parking lot.

Malvern Police Department also has a collection box available at the department’s office for anyone unable to attend the Drug Take-Back Day. The collection box is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 215 East Highland Avenue in Malvern.