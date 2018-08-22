Dutch Oven cooking at the fair

Are you a Dutch Oven chef?

If you enjoy cooking in a Dutch Oven and would like to test your talents against others, join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at the Hot Spring County Fair & Frontier Days.

The cook-off will begin at 9 a.m. and public judging will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Registration for the cook-off is open through Friday, August 24. Teams can be two to four persons. The registration fee is $20 per team per cooking category.

Contestants should bring their own cooking equipment and dress according to their themed dish or dishes, if available.

Categories include one pot or two pot with two different dish classes: main dish and side dish. Divisions include youth ages 11 to 18, novice and advanced.

For more information, rules and registration contact Kristina Fryar at kristinajohnson125@gmail.com or call (501) 313-9404 or visit www.hscfair.com.