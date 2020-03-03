Early voting/ absentee ballot totals

Voting totals for early voting and absentee ballots. Final results will be updated when available.

State Senate District 13

Senator Alan Clark (R) 1,131 votes ( 56.98 percent)

Jeff Crow (R) 854 votes (43.02 percent)

State Representative District 26

Lorna Nobles (R) 350 votes (24.88 percent)

Rick McClure (R) 1,057 votes (75.12 percent)

Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02

Emily White (NP) 1,821 votes (63.47 percent)

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett (AP) 1,048 votes (36.53 percent)

Circuit Judge, District 07, Division 02

Margaret Dobson (NP) 1,158 votes (39.51 percent)

Stephen Shirron (NP) 1,773 votes (60.49 percent)

State District Court District 33

Amburr Drury (NP) 685 votes (23.45 percent)

Billy Jack Gibson (NP) 1,212 votes (41.49 percent)

Jace Roberts (NP) 1,024 votes (35.06 percent)

Constable Gifford

Kenneth Farber (R) 73 votes (67.59 percent)

Brandon L Bennett Sr. (R) 35 (32.41 percent)

Constable Bismarck

Doug Green (D) 34 votes (68 percent)

Ronnie Stephenson (D) 16 votes (32 percent)

Magnet Cove School Board Position 3

Mike Hughes 250 votes (65.62 percent)

Troy Cook 131 votes (34.38 percent)

Glen Rose School Board Position 5

Danny Jones 52 votes (19.55 percent)

Wade Stafford 36 votes (13.53 percent)

Michael Wingfield 87 votes (32.71 percent)

Audrey Spence-Raper 91 votes (34.21 percent)

Ouachita School Board Position 2

Ronnie E. Ledbetter 78 votes (54.93 percent)

Nancy Cook 64 votes (45.07 percent)