Early voting/ absentee ballot totals
Voting totals for early voting and absentee ballots. Final results will be updated when available.
State Senate District 13
Senator Alan Clark (R) 1,131 votes ( 56.98 percent)
Jeff Crow (R) 854 votes (43.02 percent)
State Representative District 26
Lorna Nobles (R) 350 votes (24.88 percent)
Rick McClure (R) 1,057 votes (75.12 percent)
Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02
Emily White (NP) 1,821 votes (63.47 percent)
Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett (AP) 1,048 votes (36.53 percent)
Circuit Judge, District 07, Division 02
Margaret Dobson (NP) 1,158 votes (39.51 percent)
Stephen Shirron (NP) 1,773 votes (60.49 percent)
State District Court District 33
Amburr Drury (NP) 685 votes (23.45 percent)
Billy Jack Gibson (NP) 1,212 votes (41.49 percent)
Jace Roberts (NP) 1,024 votes (35.06 percent)
Constable Gifford
Kenneth Farber (R) 73 votes (67.59 percent)
Brandon L Bennett Sr. (R) 35 (32.41 percent)
Constable Bismarck
Doug Green (D) 34 votes (68 percent)
Ronnie Stephenson (D) 16 votes (32 percent)
Magnet Cove School Board Position 3
Mike Hughes 250 votes (65.62 percent)
Troy Cook 131 votes (34.38 percent)
Glen Rose School Board Position 5
Danny Jones 52 votes (19.55 percent)
Wade Stafford 36 votes (13.53 percent)
Michael Wingfield 87 votes (32.71 percent)
Audrey Spence-Raper 91 votes (34.21 percent)
Ouachita School Board Position 2
Ronnie E. Ledbetter 78 votes (54.93 percent)
Nancy Cook 64 votes (45.07 percent)
