Early voting begins Feb. 18

Voting information such as letters and schedules for poll workers to work on the days of early voting are being sent out according to Liz Pfeiffer, Deputy of Elections and Voter Registration (Election Coordinator) of Hot Spring County. Pfeiffer has taken over the duties for elections in Hot Spring County since November 21, 2019. She is still learning the process, but continues to make preparations for the upcoming election.

Early voting will be at the Hot Spring County Election Office located at 230 W. Second Street in Malvern. Dates: February 18-21, 24-28, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m; Saturdays: February 22 and 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the HSC Election Office in Malvern.

Information for voting dates pertaining to Election Day, Ballot Processing and Additional Early Voting are as follows: Election Day—Tuesday, March 3, 2020, vote times from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at any HSC vote center.

Additional Early Voting—Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bismarck Methodist Church at 7075 Hwy 7 in Bismarck (any registered voter in Hot Spring County can vote at this location).