Early voting now underway

Hot Spring County voters will once again go to the polls on Tuesday, June 19 for a runoff between Republican candidates Jason Chenault and Chad Pilcher for the office of Hot Spring County Coroner. Early voting is now underway.

Early voting will be held at the Hot Spring County Election Office located at 230 West Second Street in Malvern and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 through Friday, June 15 and Monday, June 18.

On election day, Tuesday, June 19 all voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters centers are located at:

Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, Malvern

Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Highway 7, Bismarck

College of the Ouachitas, 1 College Circle, Malvern

New DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Highway 84, Bismarck

First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Road, Malvern

Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood Road, Malvern

Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Highway 84, Bismarck

Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Drive, Donaldson

Victory Assembly of God Church, 4742 Highway 9, Malvern