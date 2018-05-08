Early voting underway

Early voting for the 2018 Primary Election began Monday, May 7.

Early voting will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, May 19. On Monday, May 21 early voting will be available during a shorter time, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will be held at the Hot Spring County Election Office located at 230 West Second Street in Malvern.

Additional early voting will be held for one day, Tuesday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bismarck Methodist Church at 7075 Highway 7 in Bismarck. Any registered voter in Hot Spring County may vote at this location.

A new voting system is in place for the 2018 Election. If you are a registered voter in Hot Spring County you may vote at any of the following locations on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting Centers will be located at:

Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, Malvern

Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Highway 7, Bismarck

College of the Ouachitas, 1 College Circle, Malvern

New DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Highway 84, Bismarck

First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Road, Malvern

Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood Road, Malvern

Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Highway 84, Bismarck

Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Drive, Donaldson

Victory Assembly of God Church, 4742 Highway 9, Malvern

Candidates on the 2018 Primary Ballot include:

US Congress District 4 — Representative Bruce Westerman (R) and Randy Caldwell (R)

Governor — Jan Morgan (R) and Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R); Leticia Sanders (D) and Jared K. Henderson (D)

Secretary of State — John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) and State Representative Trevor Drown (R)

State Representative District 26 — Ernie Hinz (R) and Representative, Laurie Rushing (R)

Hot Spring County Sheriff — Donald Gage (R) and Woody R. Perry (R)

Hot Spring County Coroner — Sylvia J. Lott (R), Chad Pilcher (R), Sam Swaim (R), Dan Canfield (R) and Jason Chenault (R)

Justice of the Peace District 4 — James R. Cranford (D) and Hank Mitchell (D)

Justice of the Peace District 7 — Justice of the Peace Josh Anderson (R) and Gerald W. Black (R)

Constable (Bismarck) — Doug Green (D) and Ronnie Stephenson (D)

Constable (Gifford) — Brandon L. Bennett Sr. (R) and Kenneth Farber (R)

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3 — David Sterling (NP), State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson (NP) and Judge Kenneth Hixson (NP)