Electricity & recreation: Remmel Dam on the Ouachita River

Harvey Couch’s dream continues to provide electricity and fun for Hot Spring County and surrounding areas.

Couch was influential in bringing Hot Spring County and Arkansas into the 20th century with a balance between agriculture and industry in the early 1900s.

Hot Spring County’s Remmel Dam and Lake Catherine are an attractive product of Couch’s ambitions.

Remmel Dam was built in 1924 and still uses the original wooden bearings. The dam is a Modified - Ambursen Buttress Dam that is 50 feet tall.

