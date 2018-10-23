Elvis is coming to Senior Activity Center

Do you love singing Elvis tunes? On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 you can be Elvis, but you must register before all slots are filled.

With many local facilities in search of new Elvis impersonators for events this is just one way to get your talent noticed.

From 10 to 11 a.m. the Crown the King Elvis Contest will be held at the Malvern Senior Activity Center 1800 West Moline in Malvern. Ten contestants will have the chance to sing and dance like “The King” while helping the senior Meals on Wheels. No lip syncing will be allowed and only one song per contestant. A few songs already registered are Love Me Tender, Jail House Rock, Hound Dog, and Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Anyone that wants to be Elvis can sign up to show their Elvis side. Elvis memorabilia will be accepted for an auction. Everyone attending will receive one door prize ticket. Additional door prize tickets may be purchased for $1 per three tickets.

Only the first 10 contestants to sign up will be performing for the audience. To sign up or donate to the event contact Darlene Bryant at the Malvern Senior Center at (501) 332-5374 or email dbryant@cadc.com.

Winners will be determined by a panel of three local celebrity judges, Diana Reggans with Southern Bancorp, Lance Howell — Executive Director Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce, and Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton.

News station KARK Channel 4 will be televising the event. Miss Arkansas 2016 Chaney Painter will be the emcee.

The winner will receive a 3-foot trophy and a photo in the Malvern Daily Record. Plus, the winner will be invited to walk with the International Order of Irish Elvi in the World’s Shortest Ever St. Patty’s Day Parade on St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in Hot Springs.

A Somethings Up Survey, answering questions you may have about your medical issues or someone’s medical problems. The survey will be conducted through lunch in the Senior Center’s library.

The center will be offering lunch that day to seniors for $3 and persons under 60 years of age, lunch will cost $6. The event is free, however donations will be accepted at the door.

Cyndi Muncrief with Hospice Home Care is the promoter of the event, and Tamara Gray with BrightSare Care is co-sponsoring the event.

“Seniors have been the back bone of our community for years. Now it’s time to help them by donating and attending this event,” Munchrief said. “The Center’s budget has been cut, come see Elvis and help seniors.”