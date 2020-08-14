Emergency extended 60 days, intrasquad and scrimmage games to go forward

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his COVID-19 briefing Friday plans to sign an executive order extending the public health emergency another 60 days.

“While we are making progress, we remain in a state of emergency,” Hutchinson said. “The pandemic has not abated.”

He also said the state is continuing to follow the Arkansas Activities Association schedule, meaning this week teams could take part in intrasquad games and next week teams can take part in pre-season scrimmages.

He reminded people that if they wish to have football, they must take responsibility for preventing the spread of the virus.

“Lets not only start the season, lets work to finish the season,” Hutchinson said, adding it will take everyone working together.

He has issued a directive with the Arkansas Department of Health for large indoor and outdoor sports venues. Capacity will be limited to 66 percent, masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. Read more in Saturdays August 15 MDR newspaper edition.