Encore piano donation

Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Malvern welcomed several people in the community to a special piano presentation celebration ceremony to recognize and honor significant individuals in remembrance of their love for music and entertainment on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The celebration was held in the Dining/Activity Room at Encore.

Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation was presented a new piano by Lisa Haynes in memory of her father, Bobby Abercrombie, and in honor of her mother, Dorothy Abercrombie, who is currently a resident at Encore. For their love of God through their many generous acts toward others and their love of music and entertainment.

The Dining/Activity Room was overflowing with residents, staff and guests celebrating this memorable day. To celebrate the occasion, several individuals sang, showcased their musical talents and gifts to perform song selections on the piano to provide enjoyable live entertainment.

Read full story in Wednesday's August 28, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.