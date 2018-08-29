Entergy Arkansas Discontinues Happy Valley Transmission Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas, Inc. will discontinue its efforts to identify potential routes for the Happy Valley Transmission Project, a project that was designed to provide continued reliable electric service in the west and central regions of Entergy Arkansas’ energy network. Factoring in information about the energy network and variables such as the latest forecast of electrical consumption, the company has determined that the transmission project is no longer required at this time to address North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, Transmission Planning Performance Requirements – federally-imposed standards that govern reliability planning in the electric industry.

“Entergy Arkansas continually evaluates its resource needs to ensure it can provide reliable and reasonably priced electric service to customers in Arkansas, including the evaluation of the needs and drivers of the Happy Valley Transmission Project,” Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas said. “Using the most recent reliability evaluation, the company has determined that the Happy Valley Transmission Project is no longer needed at this time to meet NERC reliability standards .”

Entergy Arkansas will continue to monitor and evaluate its energy network and will plan projects that will ensure the company is able to continue to provide reliable and reasonably priced electric service to its customers, while also complying with the NERC Transmission Planning Performance Requirements.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.