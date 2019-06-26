Entergy donates to HSC Courthouse Christmas

Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee members (left to right) Brenda Weldon, Sheri Oden, Glorie Thornton, Dede Riggan, and Tony Jenkins receive a $2,500 donation from Mark Hunt, on behalf of Entergy. The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee will hold a second fundraiser in September for its vision to light up Hot Spring County with Christmas on the Courthouse Square. This year, the Malvern Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, December 12 and plans are being made to light up the courthouse during this time. This year, the Malvern Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, December 12 and plans are being made to light up the courthouse during this time. Committee members not pictured are Rachel Bearden, Olivia Santillan, and Stephanie Collie.