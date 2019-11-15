Eyes on the Prize: No. 1 seed Panthers begin quest to War Memorial hosting No. 5 seed Clarendon for opening round in 2A state playoffs

The No. 1 seed Magnet Panthers have made some impressive noise on the gridiron for the 2019 football season.

The Panthers clinch the 5-2A Conference title with an unbeaten league record at 7-0 and currently rolling on a nine-game winning streak entering into Week 11 of Arkansas high school football. The Panthers are set to begin their quest to War Memorial this Friday, November 15, 2019 in the first round of the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs hosting the No. 5 seed Clarendon Lions from the 6-2A Conference at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

